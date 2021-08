NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Musashi Finance, an innovative defi project that strives to innovate the modern-age financial landscape by leveraging blockchain-based products and decentralized solutions, has successfully conducted its pre-sale, achieving all its targets within a few hours of its launch. The pre-sale has been a remarkable achievement for the project, and the team believes that it will help the project set up its upcoming sale and associated developments while also enabling its early supporters to enjoy the growth as the project goes into the next stage i.e., Initial Dex Offering (IDO).