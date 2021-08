A fire discovered in an unoccupied west side apartment was caught before it could spread to other units thanks to working smoke alarms in the building. Firefighters responded to a four-unit apartment building on the 1200 block of S. Midvale Boulevard after a neighbor reported the smell of smoke and the sound of alarms in the hallway. No smoke or fire was visible as Engine Co. 9 arrived on scene, but crews did encounter black and gray smoke banked to the ground upon entering the building’s front entrance.