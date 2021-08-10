Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Preseason football rankings

By score-editor
 6 days ago

Collins Hill opens the season at the top of the Class 7A poll. The Eagles return their core talent from last year’s run to the state finals and were the clear choice for No. 1 because that core includes Travis Hunter—the No. 1 rated Class of 2022 player in the entire country. Milton earned the No. 2 slot and it is the team’s disruptive defensive front—that includes the No. 1 Class of 2023 player in the nation, LT Overton, and balanced offense that gives this year’s Eagles all the attributes needed to make a run at this year’s state title. North Cobb comes in at No. 3 after bringing in tons of offensive weapons this offseason and Walton comes in at No. 4. Walton’s 2021 roster was described by head coach Daniel Brunner as “the most complete team” he has had over his five seasons at the helm. Marietta rounds out the top 5 and is a team that should not be overlooked this year; The Blue Devils relied on underclassmen this past season and have a state-high 20 returning starters coming back and that doesn’t include their kicker or punter. Parkview, Roswell, Lowndes, Archer and defending state champion Grayson round out the top 10.

