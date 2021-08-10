Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schenectady, NY

Police: Man arrested in September Schenectady stabbing, slashing; Victim cut in face

By Steven Cook
Posted by 
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZN3i_0bNJr5z300
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

SCHENECTADY – A local man has been arrested in connection with a September stabbing and slashing that left the victim disfigured, authorities said.

Jermaine S. Russell, 41, listed as homeless, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, both felonies.

Russell is accused of stabbing the victim six times with a knife in his face and body just before 1 a.m. Sept. 25 at an address on Albany Street, according to allegations filed in court.

In one instance, Russell is accused of causing a cut from the victim’s upper lip down to his jaw line that required more than 200 stitches to close, according to the allegations.

Paperwork in court suggests police had been looking for Russell since at least October. Police took him into custody Aug. 3, records show.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Categories: News, Schenectady County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkmlR_0bNJr5z300

The Worst City in America is Found in Oregon

Definition

Fighting Diabetes? This Discovery Leaves Doctors Speechless!

Blood Sugar Blaster

This is Where the Majority of Singles over 50 Are Finding Love in Boardman

SilverSingles

31 Mysterious Photos That Can't Be Explained

Definition

Put a Bag on Your Car Mirror when You Travel Alone, This is Why

ItsTheVibe

25 Simple Life Hacks You'll Regret Not Knowing

UpbeatNews

Comments / 1

The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
1K+
Followers
85
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
County
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady, NY
Crime & Safety
Schenectady County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schenectady, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Albany Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban enters Kabul as U.S. evacuation efforts continue

Members of the Taliban entered the outskirts of Afghanistan's capital Kabul Sunday to a negotiate for a "peaceful surrender" of the city, a spokesman for the group said Sunday. Three Afghan officials told the Associated Press that the Taliban were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman. NBC News...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Judge won't block Biden administration's new eviction moratorium

A federal judge declined Friday to block the moratorium on evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a victory for the Biden administration's effort to keep renters in their homes during the Covid pandemic. U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected an effort by a group of...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reports, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 58

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 58 people, authorities said on Sunday, in the second natural disaster to strike Turkey this month. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

D-backs' Gilbert throws no-hitter in first career start

There was Theodore, Bumpus and Bobo. Now there's Tyler Gilbert. An aspiring electrician, the Diamondbacks left-hander delivered a shocker for the history books Saturday night. Gilbert became the fourth pitcher — and first in 68 years — to throw a no-hitter in his initial big league start, leading Arizona over the San Diego Padres 7-0 with the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.

Comments / 1

Community Policy