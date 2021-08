EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. The Duke of Death and His Maid might not be the most complex anime of the season, but it’s definitely one of the most entertaining. If you’re looking for dramatic plot twists and epic action scenes you have to look elsewhere, but if you’re up for adorable interaction, fairytale-like aesthetics, and stress-free fun, this one is for you. So, for those who’re already looking for more content, is The Duke of Death and His Maid based on a manga, and is it complete or ongoing?