PORT ORCHARD — Some residents at the Midway Inn in Bremerton still fear eviction after the Kitsap Rescue Mission has relocated its residents to the Quality Inn in Bremerton. The switch comes after concerns that residents could potentially be relocated since the Midway Inn already housed 50 residents and could not accommodate all KRM and Midway residents. Yet after KRM decided to instead lease the Quality Inn, residents at the Midway are still fearing eviction and are now being denied services they were offered prior to the inn losing the contract, Marwan Cameron, executive director of Gather Together Grow Together, told the Independent.