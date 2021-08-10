Cancel
Morgan County, IL

Morgan Co. Commissioners Pay Bills, County Budget Ready on Friday

wlds.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Morgan County Commissioners met for less than 5 minutes yesterday morning, undertaking just two action items. Commissioner Chair Ginny Fanning says there were four major bills on tap for the county this month: “We have bills in the amount of $82,268.32. Included in that is our DevNet for our computer equipment maintenance at $10,609.55; our Regional Office of Education quarterly invoice which will close this fiscal year at $20,274.80 and then we had two budgeted items that we pay yearly. The first is to our animal control for our annual county fee of $14,667 and then to the Morgan County Health Department for the solid waste management that they take care of and that is a budgeted amount of $5,000. Those were the four larger items that we had for this bill cycle.”

wlds.com

