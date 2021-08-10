6 Productivity Hacks to Avoid Distractions and Stay on Task

With the ongoing pandemic, companies and schools are mandated to let employees and students stay at home. It has pros like having a longer time to sleep and bond with the family. However, it also has its fair share of cons that everyone could encounter, like limited to no socialization and a high tendency to lose track of time. Whether it’s a mound of laundry that suddenly looks more tempting than your boss’s to-do list, or a quick three-hour binge on Netflix, there’s always something to distract you. And while we’re waiting for the pandemic to be finally over, we should do our best to stay productive and healthy while staying at home.