Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

INTERVIEW: It has been a ‘Landslide’ of joy for Rumours ATL: A Live Fleetwood Mac Experience

By John Soltes
hollywoodsoapbox.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto: Rumours ATL: A Live Fleetwood Mac Experience are coming to a town near you. Photo courtesy of the band / Provided with permission. The past 18 months have been “super weird” for Mekenzie Zimmerman, who plays the Stevie Nicks part in the successful tribute band Rumours ATL: A Live Fleetwood Mac Experience. Before the pandemic, everything was going swimmingly for the Atlanta-based group. They were routinely selling out concerts and playing larger and larger venues up and down the East Coast, but then March 2020 happened. They saw their business and their art come to a screeching halt, but the intrepid musicians decided to pivot rather than wallow.

www.hollywoodsoapbox.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Hall
Person
Christine Mcvie
Person
John Oates
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landslide#Live Music#Atl#Music Business#Live Nation#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Netherlands
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
CelebritiesPopculture

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks Shares Disappointing News With Her Fans

Fleetwood Mac fans are in for some disappointing news. Stevie Nicks shared with her more than 345,000 Twitter followers that she won't be doing anymore shows this year, despite previously announced lineups. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement posted online. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021."
MusicPosted by
Variety

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Sells 115-Song Catalog to Hipgnosis

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie has sold her 115-title song catalog to Hipgnosis, the fast-growing music company that has spent more than $2 billion in three years acquiring rights to a vast number of popular songs. McVie, who first joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970, is the writer of many of the long-running group’s biggest hits, including “Don’t Stop,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Over My Head,” “Songbird,” “Say You Love Me” and others. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, Fleetwood Mac are one of the most commercially successful music artists of the past 50 years, with the Grammy-winning...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Fleetwood Mac’s 10 Greatest Hits

With news coming earlier this week that Christine McVie has sold her 115-song catalog to Hipgnosis, Fleetwood Mac has found their way into the cultural buzz again. After changing the landscape of pop music in the 1970s with their unparalleled folk rock sound, the band and their songs have become integral mainstays of the global music scene. From legendarily soul-baring tunes like “Landslide” and “Dreams” to the inimitable rock grooves of “Go Your Own Way” and “Rhiannon,” their dynamism and knack for earnestly vibey song-craft has endured through everything that’s come since.
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Stevie Nicks Cancels All 2021 Concerts

While she only had five concerts on the books for 2021, Stevie Nicks has decided to cancel them all, the singer announced on Tuesday. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.
Wichita, KSkmuw.org

Remembering Mike Finnigan, Celebrating Los Angeles, Going Somewhere Different

We remember musician Mike Finnigan, who passed last week at the age of 76. Born in Ohio, Finnigan moved to Kansas in the 1960s on a basketball scholarship but quickly found himself deeply immersed in the Kansas music scene. Moving to Wichita, he became a member of The Serfs, which began a long and prosperous recording career. In subsequent years he toured and/or recorded with acts such as Jimi Hendrix, Etta James, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Bonnie Raitt. He was also a member of the Jerry Hahn Brotherhood, a group that recorded one album for the Columbia label, which many consider an early example of jazz fusion. We’ll remember Finnigan on this episode of the show.
Napa, CAPress Democrat

Stevie Nicks cancels tour, including BottleRock Napa Valley show

Singer Stevie Nicks, long scheduled to headline the BottleRock music festival in Napa early next month, has canceled all five concerts she had planned this year, including BottleRock. Nicks cited rising COVID-19 cases as her reason for the cancellations. “While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely...
Entertainment1057kokz.com

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie sells catalog to same company that bought Lindsey Buckingham’s

Fleetwood Mac‘s Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham are now reunited. Well, at least their catalogs are. According to Variety, McVie, who just turned 78, has just sold her 115-song catalog to Hipgnosis, a music company that’s made headlines in the past few years for spending billions to acquire pop and rock copyrights. It includes the hits she’s written for Fleetwood Mac — a list that includes “Don’t Stop,” “Over My Head,” “Say You Love Me” and “You Make Loving Fun” — as well as the songs she wrote with her pre-Mac group, Chicken Shack, plus her solo material.

Comments / 0

Community Policy