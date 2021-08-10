INTERVIEW: It has been a ‘Landslide’ of joy for Rumours ATL: A Live Fleetwood Mac Experience

Fleetwood Mac fans are in for some disappointing news. Stevie Nicks shared with her more than 345,000 Twitter followers that she won't be doing anymore shows this year, despite previously announced lineups. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement posted online. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021."