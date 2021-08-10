Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Falmouth Road Race taking measures to stem COVID-19 risk

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Runners at this weekend’s Falmouth Road Race will be required to wear surgical masks at the starting line, although they will be allowed to remove them while on the 7-mile course, race organizers said.

The starting line masks are one of several precautionary measures organizers are using to stem the potential spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus as the race resumes after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

“We’ve taken extra steps to keep people safe,” Dr. John Jardine, the race’s Medical Program Coordinator told the Cape Cod Times.

On the course, runners are being asked to avoid running in packs, and maintain a three foot (one meter) distance between individuals.

Masks will also be required in most indoor areas, including buses that take runners to Woods Hole, and medical tents. Water station volunteers will wear gloves.

There will also be no finish line gathering.

This year’s race scheduled for Sunday has 8,000 registered runners, down from the typical 12,800 participants.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

528K+
Followers
296K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Falmouth#Covid 19#Cape Cod#Volunteers#Ap#The Cape Cod Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportscapecod.com

Falmouth Road Race Gears Up for In-Person Return

FALMMOUTH – The Falmouth Road Race is returning this weekend in-person after months of careful planning. In trying to both preserve the spirit of the event and maintain COVID-safe practices, race organizers have prepared a variety of events and ways in which to participate. For runners that have signed up...
Falmouth, MAcapecod.com

Falmouth Road Race Expected to Cause Ferry Disruption

FALMOUTH – Steamship Authority customers planning travel for Sunday, August 15 should be aware of possible complications due to the Falmouth Road Race. The Authority advises anyone on the Martha’s Vineyard route to be mindful of changes to nearby roadways to accommodate the runners. The Woods Hole Road route to...
SportsArizona Daily Sun

NAZ Elite This Week: Four set to take on Falmouth

For the four NAZ Elite runners heading to race Falmouth this weekend, it's time to mix business with pleasure. NAZ Elite is sending Scott Fauble, Scott Smith and Rory Linkletter to compete on the men's side of the 7-mile course that hugs the Atlantic shoreline of the small coastal town located in Massachusetts. Meanwhile, Julia Griffey will represent NAZ Elite on the women's side.
Lansing, MIWLNS

Outdoor COVID-19 transmission risks

Lansing organizations come together to set up free store for people in need. 16TH "THE GREAT" BRIAN AND CHRISTIAN TENNIS MEMORIAL CHALLENGE. Why can't I find certain items at the grocery store?. Former Disney actress among parents to voice concerns over mask mandate in Williamson County. Big Dan’s big stories...
Falmouth, MAcapecodtimes.com

ASICS Falmouth Road Race: Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel revs up for charity

FALMOUTH — As usual, this year’s ASICS Falmouth Road Race is set to be stocked with some of the world’s best athletes. The 7-mile race’s defending champions and both Olympians, Leonard Korir and Sharon Lokedi, will be competing, along with a couple dozen other former NCAA champions. But one of the most notable runners in the field is this summer’s Olympic marathon bronze medalist Molly Seidel.
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Road racing: Reisch takes first in final Fun Run of the season

WESTERLY — Sebastian Reisch once again topped the field in the weekly Tom McCoy Family Fun Run on Wednesday. Reisch completed the 3.1-mile course in 16:09. Reisch won nine of the 10 races in the summer series. He was followed by Tim Champlin (16:25) and Jeff Walker (18:15). Shara Bousquet...
Falmouth, MABarnstable Patriot

Scenes from the Asics Falmouth Road Race

Falmouth Road Race runners have picked up their race bibs and likely are carb-loading by eating pasta for dinner prior to the state of tomorrow's 7-mi. race from Woods Hole to Falmouth Heights. Here are some scenes from Saturday's Falmouth Track Festival. Seidel will fire the starting gun for the...
Boston, INTrumann Democrat

Falmouth Road Race taking measures to curb COVID-19 risk

BOSTON (AP) — Runners at this weekend's Falmouth Road Race will be required to wear surgical masks at the starting line, although they will be allowed to remove them while on the 7-mile (11-kilometer) course, race organizers said. The starting line masks are one of several precautionary measures organizers are...
Boston, MAPawtucket Times

Falmouth Road Race taking measures to curb COVID-19 risk

BOSTON (AP) — Runners at this weekend's Falmouth Road Race will be required to wear surgical masks at the starting line, although they will be allowed to remove them while on the 7-mile (11-kilometer) course, race organizers said. The starting line masks are one of several precautionary measures organizers are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy