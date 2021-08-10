Falmouth Road Race taking measures to stem COVID-19 risk

BOSTON (AP) — Runners at this weekend’s Falmouth Road Race will be required to wear surgical masks at the starting line, although they will be allowed to remove them while on the 7-mile course, race organizers said.

The starting line masks are one of several precautionary measures organizers are using to stem the potential spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus as the race resumes after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

“We’ve taken extra steps to keep people safe,” Dr. John Jardine, the race’s Medical Program Coordinator told the Cape Cod Times.

On the course, runners are being asked to avoid running in packs, and maintain a three foot (one meter) distance between individuals.

Masks will also be required in most indoor areas, including buses that take runners to Woods Hole, and medical tents. Water station volunteers will wear gloves.

There will also be no finish line gathering.

This year’s race scheduled for Sunday has 8,000 registered runners, down from the typical 12,800 participants.