Education

UMN Students Required To Get COVID-19 Vaccine After Full FDA Approval

By Ashley Hanley
hot967.fm
 5 days ago

University of Minnesota students will soon be required to get the coronavirus vaccine. On Monday, the school announced it will make the vaccine mandatory once it receives full Food and Drug Administration approval. President Joan Gabel says the school made the decision to require vaccines for students because of the recent increase in coronavirus cases across the country. The school says full FDA approval is expected in the coming weeks.

State
Minnesota State
Related
Newton County, MOkoamnewsnow.com

What to know as FDA approves third Covid vaccine doses for certain Americans

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved third doses of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised Americans. “An additional dose could help increase protection for these individuals, which is especially important as the Delta variant spreads,” says Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC. Roughly seven million...
Collegeswillmarradio.com

UMN Professors Pushing For COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

(Undated) -- A new report says hundreds of University of Minnesota professors are threatening to refuse to work if the university doesn't make coronavirus vaccines mandatory. Minutes from the latest American Association of University Professors meeting shows several hundred staff members and students signed a letter urging a vaccine requirement. So far, only masks are required on campus.
hot967.fm

3M Begins Rolling Out New ‘Work Your Way’ Model For Employees

(Maplewood, MN) — One of Minnesota’s largest employers is rolling out a new work model for its employees. 3M will allow workers to come up with their own personalized plan where they can design their own workflow. In the “Work Your Way” system, employees and supervisors coordinate about whether they will work remotely, from the office or in some hybrid format. The model will start with office jobs, but will eventually transition to find a way to give plant workers more flexibility.
Minnesota Statehot967.fm

Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Minnesota

Over eleven-hundred new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Minnesota. Health officials announced the new cases of the virus yesterday, along with four additional deaths. Nearly 300 people in the state are hospitalized for COVID-19-related illnesses. Over 618-thousand Minnesotans have tested positive for the virus and almost 77-hundred have died since the pandemic began.
hot967.fm

Minnesota State Fair May Require Indoor Masks

(Falcon Heights, MN) — Organizers of the Minnesota State Fair are considering requiring masks to be worn at indoor exhibits. State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer said yesterday that no decision had been reached yet. Seven COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred in the past week at Minnesota fairs and festivals, leading to concerns about the State Fair, which attracts more than two-million people over its 12-day run. The fair begins August 26th.
hot967.fm

71 Minnesota Counties At High Or Substantial Transmission Of COVID

According to CDC data, 71 of 87 Minnesota counties are now considered to have high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. Just a week ago, that threshold was at 64 counties. Health officials are recommending everyone in those areas wear masks in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status. Nearly 40-percent of the included counties are in the “high” category.
hot967.fm

State Disciplines Doctor For Anti-Vaxx Stance

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is disciplining an Eden Prairie doctor for telling parents not to get their children vaccinated. The board says it received complaints about Dr. Robert Zajac going all the way back to 2017. Zajac originally fought the investigation into his practice, but last month finalized a negotiated settlement with the board. Under the agreement, Zajac will pay a 10- thousand-dollar fine and take a class on medical ethics. Zajac will keep his medical license and will be able to continue to see patients at his clinics.
Jacksonville, FLFirst Coast News

Jacksonville doctor who heads up COVID booster trials weighs in on CDC, FDA recommending booster for most vulnerable

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended COVID-19 booster shots for those with weakened immune systems. The move comes after the Food and Drug Administration did the same late Thursday night. Dr. Michael Koren who heads up vaccine trials at the Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research said the decision was based on early findings that a third dose dramatically increases antibody levels in those who already had two doses.
Public Healthhot967.fm

Walz Announces Vaccine, COVID Test Mandate For State Employees

Governor Tim Walz says all state employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly to return to the workplace. His office announced the measure yesterday, citing the rising spread of the coronavirus and its variants. That requirement has to be met by September 8th, though only 57-percent of those workers are being made to be in the office right now. With nearly 41-thousand employees, the state is the second-largest employer in Minnesota.
hot967.fm

Save those back to school receipts

With a new school year on the horizon, Minnesota parents and caregivers are reminded to save their receipts on school supply purchases. Two tax benefits can help Minnesota families pay expenses related to their child’s education: the refundable K-12 Education Credit and the K-12 Education Subtraction. The programs reduce the tax parents pay and could deliver a larger refund when filing a state income tax return next year. To qualify, the purchases must be for educational services or required classroom materials. The child must be attending kindergarten through 12th grade at a public, private, or home school and meet other qualifications. There are no income limits to qualify for the education subtraction.
Minnesota Statehot967.fm

Minnesota Senator Outraged At MLB’s Planned Caledonia Factory Closure

(Caledonia, MN) — U.S. Senator Tina Smith is expressing outrage at the planned closure of a Caledonia plant partially owned by Major League Baseball. Miken Sports makes baseball helmets and bats and is slated to close, eliminating about 80 jobs over the next two years. Smith recently sent a letter to MLB and the California-based private equity firm that own Miken, crying foul at the plan to send some of those jobs to China. Smith said the action is part of a pattern of closures by “wealthy private equity investors” that hurt Midwest cities to enrich themselves.
Minnesota Statehot967.fm

COVID Protocols For State Fair Announced

(St. Paul, MN) — Less than two weeks out, there are few COVID-19 protocols being put in place for the Minnesota State Fair. Officials say face coverings will be mostly recommended on the fairgrounds but required on public transportation. There will not be any mandates in place, so individuals don’t need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result. Guidelines may change depending on coronavirus numbers.
hot967.fm

New Minnesota AmeriCorps Program To Respond To Housing Crisis

A new AmeriCorps program in Minnesota is being created to respond to the state’s housing crisis. Heading Home Corps will deploy 85 AmeriCorps members to nonprofits and counties across the state to help connect Minnesotans to needed services. Homelessness in the state is expected to be a growing problem as the pandemic-related eviction moratoriums end. The program is still taking applicants.
Minnesota Statehot967.fm

Minnesota Hits 70% Vaccinated Goal

Minnesota has hit one of its coronavirus vaccination goals. Governor Tim Walz yesterday said more than 70-percent of people 16-and-older have now gotten one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. In all, more than three-point-two-million people have gotten a single dose of the vaccine. About three-million of those people are fully vaccinated.

