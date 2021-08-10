UMN Students Required To Get COVID-19 Vaccine After Full FDA Approval

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is disciplining an Eden Prairie doctor for telling parents not to get their children vaccinated. The board says it received complaints about Dr. Robert Zajac going all the way back to 2017. Zajac originally fought the investigation into his practice, but last month finalized a negotiated settlement with the board. Under the agreement, Zajac will pay a 10- thousand-dollar fine and take a class on medical ethics. Zajac will keep his medical license and will be able to continue to see patients at his clinics.