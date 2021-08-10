Chicago IoT startup raises $65M, plans to triple headcount
A Chicago internet of things startup that helps businesses bring their devices online has raised funding as it prepares to undergo a major hiring spree. Hologram, a startup that's created a SIM card that allows companies to quickly connect their devices to the internet, announced Tuesday that it raised a $65 million Series B round. It was led by Tiger Global, with additional backing from Bullpen Capital, NextView Ventures and Mucker Capital. Hologram has now raised $80 million to date.www.bizjournals.com
