Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago IoT startup raises $65M, plans to triple headcount

By Jim Dallke
Posted by 
Chicago Business Journal
Chicago Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Chicago internet of things startup that helps businesses bring their devices online has raised funding as it prepares to undergo a major hiring spree. Hologram, a startup that's created a SIM card that allows companies to quickly connect their devices to the internet, announced Tuesday that it raised a $65 million Series B round. It was led by Tiger Global, with additional backing from Bullpen Capital, NextView Ventures and Mucker Capital. Hologram has now raised $80 million to date.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Chicago Business Journal

Chicago Business Journal

Chicago, IL
365
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chicago Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/chicago
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Iot Devices#Headcount#Race#Hologram#Sim#Tiger Global#Bullpen Capital#Nextview Ventures#Mucker Capital#Kellogg#Ups#Veo#Chicago Inno
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Austin tech firm acquires Chicago housekeeping startup The Minte

The Minte, a Chicago startup that brings hotel-style cleanings to apartment buildings, is getting acquired by an Austin startup. Spruce, an on-demand housekeeping and services startup, announced Wednesday that it's buying The Minte in a deal that will bring its services to the Chicago market for the first time. Spruce, which raised $8 million last November, has expanded quickly in recent months. It's now in 14 cities, including 10 new markets since February 2020.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Klover raises $60M to give interest-free loans in exchange for your financial data

Need some extra cash in between paychecks? Chicago startup Klover will give you an interest-free loan in exchange for data on your spending history. Klover, a startup founded in 2019 by CEO Brian Mandelbaum, offers quick access to cash without charging users interest. Instead, the startup asks for access to your bank transactions and serves you ads from brands based on how you spend. Klover says it doesn't share or sell personal or identifiable information.
BusinessPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Insider's view: Walker & Dunlop managing director talks initiative to hold CRE accountable on equity measures

Commercial real estate finance firm Walker & Dunlop Inc. this year launched CREUnited, an alliance of industry heavyweights and minority-owned businesses working to increase minority representation and participation. Minority-owned companies only control 1.2% of all assets under management, a study by Harvard University found. Less than 4% of real estate...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Chicago startup Buddhi is creating a better social platform for cancer survivors

Entrepreneur Kathleen Brown knows first-hand the mental and emotional toll a cancer diagnosis can bring. In 1995, at the age of just 13, she was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, and was read her last rights after her condition worsened due to complications from surgery. She was unconscious in the ICU for 10 days before recovering, in what Brown says is nothing short of a miracle.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Camping app acquired by Chicago tech firm

A Chicago tech firm that owns a suite of outdoor adventure apps has added another travel startup to its portfolio. Chicago-based Togo Group announced Wednesday it acquired Campendium, a crowd-sourced site and mobile app that allows users to search and give feedback on thousands of camping sites across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It specializes in helping RV travelers find places to camp.
Itasca, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

AIT Worldwide Logistics buys freight forwarding company Intelligent Logistics

Transportation management company AIT Worldwide Logistics said it's purchased freight forwarding company Intelligent Logistics of Austin, Texas, for an undisclosed price. Itasca, Illinois-based AIT said Intelligent Logistics has expertise in freight forwarding, cartage, warehousing, and truckload brokerage. Intelligent Logistics, founded in 2002, also manages the Spur Freight brand and serves sectors including technology, food and beverage, automotive, manufacturing and e-commerce reverse logistics, and handles around 40,000 shipments annually.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Real estate-focused VC firm raises $200M fund

A Chicago venture capital firm that invests in real estate-related startups just raised its second fund to back more tech firms. Moderne Ventures announced Tuesday that it has secured $200 million for its second fund, bringing the VC firm's total assets under management to around $350 million. Led by Constance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy