Blossom plans to open its first U.S. hotel in the Medical Center later this summer

Blossom Hotel Houston announced its plans to open later this summer as the city’s latest luxury hotel. It will be the Blossom Hold Group’s first U.S. concept. Housed in the Texas Medical Center, the hotel aims to introduce the Houston community to “world-class amenities, fine dining, and event spaces onsite to bring both tourism and business to the city,” according to a news release. The hotel is located at 7118 Bertner Avenue.