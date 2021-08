Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios has released a brand new trailer for Back 4 Blood and its upcoming open beta. The trailer provides viewers with a peek at how cooperative gameplay and PvP will operate in the game. The open beta for B4B begins August 5th and will run through August 9th for players who have preordered the game. It will pick up again on August 12th and run through August 16th for anyone who wants to take part.