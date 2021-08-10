Cancel
Clemmons, NC

Local Band DR. T has first gig coming to Rizzo's Aug. 20

Yes Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently formed DR. T, a Winston-Salem-based band of veteran North Carolina musicians, will be putting on their first live show Aug. 20 at Rizzo's in Clemmons. Rizzo's is located at 6353 Cephis Dr. The band consist of Dale Cole, Terry VunCannon, Brad Cardille and Steve Worley. Doors open at 7...

