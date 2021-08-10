Cancel
SL Relay for Life Dukes of Earl Team to host annual cake bingo and gumbo luncheon

 4 days ago

The SL Relay for Life Dukes of Earl team will be having their 17th annual cake bingo and gumbo luncheon on Sunday, August 15 at the Larose VFW Post 8583 (behind LCO Middle School) beginning at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will consist of gumbo and potato salad, shrimp jambalaya and french bread or meat lover’s spaghetti and french bread for $8 a meal. Also will be serving hot dogs with homemade chili, nachos, popcorn, lemonade and an unbelievable sweets table including fudge, pralines, cupcakes, candy apples and more! Take outs or dine ins available.

