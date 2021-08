NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sanderson Farms, Inc. ("Sanderson Farms" or the "Company") (SAFM) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Cargill and Continental Grain Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $203.00 per share in cash for each share of Sanderson Farms common stock that they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $4.53 billion.