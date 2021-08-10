The Bodrum EDITION Features August Program of Music and Culture

Porto’s newest cultural destination, World of Wine (WOW), has announced the first line-up of vinicultural workshops and wine tastings at The Wine School, which opened in May 2021. Designed to cater to the curious, the connoisseur and the professional, The Wine School is the ideal place to learn everything about wine including how to differentiate, analyse and choose wine, and how to pair it with food and chocolate. The newly launched courses will provide an overview of Portuguese wine and wine in general, in an international context.