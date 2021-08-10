Cancel
Lifestyle

The Bodrum EDITION Features August Program of Music and Culture

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnown for it’s world leading culture and entertainment, The Bodrum EDITION, announces its August 2021 summer program featuring Ibizan beats, artistic workshops and fusion fine dining. As international travel opens up, the Turkish Riviera’s favorite VIP hotspot will be welcoming back it’s guests with a show stopping roster of music, art and culture – set against the hotel’s luxurious and unparalleled backdrop.

