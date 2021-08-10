Cancel
"If I keep doing this, I'm gonna die soon": Lil Xan describes his struggles with anti-anxiety drugs

CBS News
Cover picture for the articleRapper Lil Xan started taking benzos when he was 18 to treat what he described as "intense anxiety." Eventually, his usage ballooned to roughly 50 times his initial prescription.

Celebrities

Lil Xan Speaks on Addiction and Realizing ‘If I Keep Doing This, I’m Going to Die Soon’

Lil Xan, who in the past has struggled with his sobriety, sat down for a candid interview with 60 Minutes and opened up about his history of drug abuse. When he was 18, the rapper was prescribed half a milligram of a benzo in order to combat his anxiety. From there, he soon switched to Xanax, and his dosage slowly increased until he was taking around 50 times his initial dose. “I was probably taking...12 two milligrams to 14 two milligrams a day,” Xan said. “I was really bad. It was really bad… I was taking enough benzos to take down an elephant.”
