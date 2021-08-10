Emerald Azzurra to Visit Saudi Arabia During Inaugural Season
With the launch of its first oceangoing yacht, Emerald Azzurra, quickly approaching, Emerald Cruises has unveiled two brand-new itineraries for her 2022 inaugural season. Both itineraries will sail the Red Sea and take guests to Saudi Arabia, a new and exciting country on Emerald Cruises' growing list of destinations. Both new itineraries offer guests an ideal balance of checking off bucket list spots like the Great Pyramids of Giza, ancient Petra and the Suez Canal with discovering novel, lesser-explored ports offering historical sites of equal caliber yet unknown to most travelers from the west.
