Emerald Azzurra to Visit Saudi Arabia During Inaugural Season

Traveling to India has been made easy since the introduction of the eVisa system. After the introduction of this comfortable access to immigration and visa, not only the tourism industry has flourished but more and people have started traveling to India for business and medical as well. This has given a surge in the economic stability of the country. It is an online system where you are only required to fill in some required information and attach a few documents as proof of your identity and nature of traveling. Following which the Indian Immigration authorities carry out the necessary counter check and provide you with an online confirmation through an email address. This confirmation is in the form of a visa which you will be required to show in printed form at the arrival airport in India and would be stamped for you.