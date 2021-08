TOKYO (AP) — Maddie Musselman scored four of her five goals in the second half to rally the U.S. to a 15-11 victory over the Russian team in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics. Maggie Steffens had three goals as the Americans stayed in the mix for their third consecutive gold medal. They have won three in a row since losing 10-9 to Hungary in group play for their first loss at the Olympics since the 2008 final against the Netherlands. Next up is the winner of the Hungary-Spain match. Maria Bersneva had three goals on three shots for the Russian team.