Ed Sheeran certainly knows how to move around the royal circles. Like the time that Princess Beatrice may or may not have accidentally sliced his face while knighting James Blunt in jest at a party, per The Sun. While Blunt later seemed to set the record straight with ShortList, admitting, "Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself. We made a fancy story up; people fell for it. It was very embarrassing," Sheeran's manager, Stuart Camp, claimed in 2020 that the incident actually happened.