Serving as an AmeriCorps member

Some of you may be wondering, “What is AmeriCorps?”. AmeriCorps is an organization offering volunteer and service opportunities to citizens in various fields and locations throughout America. It functions similarly to the Peace Corps, but AmeriCorps members are placed only at sites here in the United States. Graham Parks is currently a Huron Pines AmeriCorps member serving as a Conservation Technician at the Missaukee Conservation District. The Huron Pines has been developing leaders in natural resource conservation in communities across Michigan since 2007 by placing members at host sites throughout the state.