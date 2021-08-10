Resilience: African American Artists as Agents of Change

The first words greeting visitors to the digital Museum of Black Joy are simple and affirmative:. "I see you. You are beautiful." Before curator and creator Andrea Walls started exploring photography, she was a Pushcart Prize nominated poet. Clad in a red flat cap and a black V-neck shirt, the 57-year-old spoke to NPR from her combination garage and studio in Philadelphia, where she launched this "borderless exhibition" on the first day of a terrible year, January 2020. The news was filled with rancor, she remembers. Stories of strife and animosity dominated headlines and social media. Many of those stories were about violence directed against minorities and people of color.