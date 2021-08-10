Resilience: African American Artists as Agents of Change
Regular admission rates apply. This exhibition honors aspects of African American history & culture & its contributions to all of America, highlighting a select group of artists who use art as an indispensable tool for social commentary & change. The artworks assembled here—paintings, prints, drawings, photographs, & sculpture—reflect an important part of the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts’ collecting history.www.northernexpress.com
