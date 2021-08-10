Sherri Shepherd on Black Motherhood and Finding a New Cohost for ‘The View’
Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss DaBaby deleting his apology to the LGBTQ+ community (16:12), the recent discussion about Alfonso Ribeiro on Twitter (21:30), and the latest inquiries into accounts of sexual harassment by Governor Andrew Cuomo (32:40). They talk about Jake Gyllenhaal being the latest white celebrity to discuss his bathing habits (42:06). Then, Sherri Shepherd joins the show to talk about being a Black mother and the search for a new The View cohost (51:55).www.theringer.com
