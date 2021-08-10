Cancel
Tales of Arise demo for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, and Xbox One launches August 18; new hands-on previews, gameplay, and screenshots

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco will release a demo for Tales of Arise for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 18, the publisher announced. New hands-on previews are also available at various publications, including 4Gamer.net (Japanese), DualShockers, Famitsu (Japanese), Game Informer, Gamer.ne.jp (Japanese), GameSpot, and Siliconera. Tales of...

