Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks edge higher as banks, industrials offset tech slide

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
Herald & Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks capped another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Tuesday, as financial and industrial companies helped lift the market, outweighing a pullback in technology stocks. The S&P 500 recovered from an early slip and eked out a 0.1% gain, enough to eclipse the record high it...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Interest Rates#Treasury#Exxon Mobil#Chevron#Nasdaq#The Federal Reserve#Canadian Pacific
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Top Tech Stocks Priced Less Than $20 Per Share

The demand for technology solutions is expected to remain high in the near term owing to ongoing digitization and the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. However, since overpriced tech stocks are now more prone to a correction because investors remain concerned about inflationary pressures, low-priced tech stocks Absolute Software (ABST) and AstroNova (ALOT) could be safe bets now. Trading at less than $20, we think these two stocks have the potential to generate substantial returns in the near term. Read on.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.5% over the last four trading days on investors’ concerns about strong inflationary pressures. However, strong corporate earnings reported by the tech companies rekindled investor interest in the technology industry. This is evidenced by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 17.4% returns over the past three months.
StocksMySanAntonio

Yardeni says 'roaring 2020s' to continue, and stock bulls agree

There's little reason for stock bulls to have an epiphany with the S&P 500 almost doubling from its pandemic lows. But they do have several motives to keep their faith in the equity market. "Earnings have been on fire," Ed Yardeni, the president of his eponymously named research firm, said...
Retailinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Ongoing Reflation Trade Stock Rally Awaits Retail Sales, Fed Minutes

Defensive sectors made a comeback on Friday, along with a plunge in yields. Investors searching for another catalyst to maintain record highs. Friday saw yet another in a string of market records as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit new closing highs, albeit on thin summer trading. It was the 48th record close for the SPX since the start of 2021. Recent rallies have been propelled by the Reflation Trade, but it's unclear whether there's enough momentum for the current market paradigm to continue pushing equities higher in the week ahead.
StocksLife Style Extra

US open: Stocks trade higher despite consumer sentiment slump

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 both on course to turn in a winning week. As of 1525 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.09% at 35,531.75, while the S&P 500 was 0.15% firmer at 4,467.60 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.23% stronger at 14,850.14.
StocksHerald & Review

US stocks eke out gains, leaving S&P 500 higher for the week

Stocks managed to eke out tiny gains after another day of wobbly trading, leaving the S&P 500 higher for the second week in a row. The benchmark index added 0.2% Friday, its fourth straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq edged up less than 0.1%. Small-company stocks fell, and Treasury yields dropped. There was little for investors to like in an economic report showing a big drop in consumer confidence last month as the delta variant of COVID-19 spread. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.29%.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

AMD Stock Higher as Bank of America Sees 'Top Catchup Candidate'

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report shares rose Friday, after Bank of America designated the semiconductor maker a “top catchup candidate.”. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya has a buy rating and $135 price target on the Santa Clara, Calif., company. Advanced Micro is trading at a big discount...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. inches higher as Disney offsets drop in sentiment

On Friday, all three key indices of Wall St. had edged higher with trade-sensitive Dow alongside benchmark S&P 500 extending their record-setting rallies, closing out with a second straight weekly percentage gain in a row, as large gains in Disney following a robust second-quarter earnings’ report had offset the impacts of a steep drop in US Consumer Sentiment Index as cited in a U.
MarketsLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Morgan Stanley expects sooner Fed taper, Treasury yields to rise

* Major U.S. indexes just above flat; banks underperform. Aug 13 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MORGAN STANLEY EXPECTS SOONER FED TAPER, TREASURY YIELDS TO. RISE (1405 EDT/1605 GMT. The...
StocksHerald & Review

This Investment Could Turn $100 per Month Into $500,000

Investing in the stock market can be intimidating, but it's one of the best ways to generate wealth over a lifetime. It's also easier than you may think to begin, and you don't need to be a stock market expert to choose the right investments. You also don't need a...
Stocksdailyjournal.net

Stocks wobble as investors weigh jobs, inflation reports

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses Thursday in quiet trading as weakness in chipmakers offset gains by health care companies and other sectors. The S&P 500 index was up less than 0.1% as of 11:49 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 110 points, or 0.3%, to 35,374 and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.2%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Edged Higher on Thursday

Lower Tesla deliveries in China during July previously spooked some investors. There's a good reason for lower deliveries in July. Tesla is dependent on its China factory to hit its full-year deliveries guidance. What happened. Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) rose 2.1% at one point on Thursday. As of 12:45 p.m....
StocksStreetInsider.com

Dow, S&P futures hit record highs after Disney's strong earnings

(Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 futures inched to record highs on Friday after Walt Disney's forecast-beating results, while signs of cooling inflation and a strong recovery in corporate earnings kept the indexes on track for a second straight week of gains. Disney jumped 5.4% in premarket trading...
Businesskitco.com

Wall St slips after jobless claims, inflation data

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Thursday as investors weighed data showing a steady jobs market recovery against a rise in producer prices, ahead of earnings reports from major companies including Walt Disney. The Labor Department's report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Emerging markets' time to shine - Alliance Bernstein

* Energy weakest major S&P 500 sector; healthcare leads. * Dollar up slightly; crude, gold, bitcoin all red. Aug 12 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. EMERGING MARKETS' TIME TO SHINE:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy