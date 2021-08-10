Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Bear cub strolls aisles at Southern California supermarket

Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Shoppers were startled last weekend to see a bear cub browsing the offerings at a Los Angeles supermarket.

Video aired by CBS 2 shows the small bear strolling the aisles on Saturday at the Ralphs store in the Porter Ranch area of the San Fernando Valley.

After sniffing around inside, the bear eventually walked out the front doors.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife found the 120-pound (54-kilogram) animal hiding under a trailer at a construction site behind a nearby Walmart.

The bear was tranquilized and released into the Angeles National Forest, the department said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCBS-TV.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Porter Ranch, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Cub#Strolling#Aisles#Cbs 2#Ralphs#Kcbs Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
WOKV

Thunderstorms, heat fuel wildfires burning across West

QUINCY, Calif. — (AP) — The danger of new fires erupting across the West because of unstable weather conditions added to the burden already faced by overstretched crews battling blazes across the region. Thunderstorms pushed flames in Northern California on Saturday closer to two towns not far from where the...
EnvironmentPosted by
WOKV

Crews face 'another critical day' battling largest US fire

QUINCY, Calif. — (AP) — Johnnie Brookwood had never heard of a road named Dixie when a wildfire began a month ago in the forestlands of Northern California. Within three weeks, it exploded into the largest wildfire burning in the U.S., destroying more than 1,000 homes and businesses including a lodge in the gold rush-era town of Greenville where she was renting a room for $650 per month.
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
WOKV

Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again

MIAMI — (AP) — A young mother had just celebrated her first wedding anniversary and was one of six members of a Jacksonville church to die over a 10-day span. Another Florida woman had just given birth to her first child, but was only able to hold the newborn girl for a few moments before dying.
EnvironmentPosted by
WOKV

'Unprecedented' flooding in El Paso leaves woman dead

A storm system that stalled for days over West Texas led to what a National Weather Service meteorologist on Saturday called an “unprecedented” amount of rain in the predominantly dry El Paso area, leaving a woman dead. “We’ve had reports of 6 inches (of rain) in the past two days,...
Arizona StatePosted by
WOKV

13 dogs found dead after Arizona house fire

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Thirteen dogs died Friday in a fire at an Arizona home that doubles as an animal shelter, authorities said. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in Chandler at around 12:30 p.m. MST, KNXV reported. After putting out the blaze, firefighters removed 40 dogs, the television station reported.
Arizona StatePosted by
WOKV

2 dead after massive flooding in Arizona

GILA BEND, Ariz. — At least two people died and a state of emergency was declared in the Gila Bend area of Arizona after heavy rains caused flooding late Friday and early Saturday, authorities said. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, a woman in her 50s was swept down...
ProtestsPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Health pass protesters march again in France

PARIS — Thousands of people, from families to far-right sympathizers, marched in cities across France for a fifth straight Saturday to denounce a COVID-19 health pass needed to enter restaurants and long-distance trains. Some 1,600 police were deployed for three separate marches in Paris, a week after the health pass...
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Sri Lanka bans public gatherings as virus surges

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The Sri Lankan government on Sunday banned all public gatherings, its latest move to contain a rapid surge of COVID-19 cases. The ban will be effective from Sunday night and people are urged to avoid visiting public places as much as possible, according to a government statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy