Family-Owned Minuteman Press Franchise in Wethersfield, CT Helps Local Businesses Adapt and Grow

PORTLAND – Join the IFOB for our first in-person, open, educational program in over a year! Everyone is welcome — members, fellow employees and team members, future members — all! The world has changed in so many ways and there is a shift in leadership especially for the younger generations. Come out and learn about the “Circles of Influence”, along with strategies for application, the qualities of a “step up and step back” leader and identify areas of potential growth for you and your team. All with a cold beverage and delicious hors d’ouevres!