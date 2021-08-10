Cancel
Wethersfield, CT

Family-Owned Minuteman Press Franchise in Wethersfield, CT Helps Local Businesses Adapt and Grow

By Minuteman Press Int'l.
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // WETHERSFIELD, Conn. - Jeff and Taunya Foley have owned their printing business for nearly 15 years. With their daughter Kelsie and son-in-law Mike working alongside them, Minuteman Press in Wethersfield is truly a family-owned small business. Minuteman Press in Wethersfield has remained open throughout the pandemic as an essential business, providing high-demand products that are helping other local businesses reopen and ramp up their marketing efforts to bring back customers.

