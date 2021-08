The German plugin vehicle market scored over 55,000 registrations last month, with both plugin powertrains slowing down their growth (+52% year over year for BEVs and +58% year over year for PHEVs, compared with 185% and 182% respectively in the 2021 tally). As a result, last month’s plugin share ended at 24% (11% BEV), and if we add the 14% share of plugless hybrids (full hybrids + mild hybrids) to the plugin tally, we find that 38% of all registrations in the German passenger car market had some form of electrification last month. If you also consider the significant fall of the overall market (-25% YoY), that means diesel (-43% YoY) and petrol (-40%) sales are falling off a cliff.