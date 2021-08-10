Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks wobble; tech companies slip, offsetting other gains

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7dqm_0bNJhLoA00

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses on Wall Street Tuesday as losses from technology companies offset gains from banks and industrial companies.

The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% as of 11:19 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129 points, or 0.4%, to 35,231 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.

The majority of companies in the benchmark S&P 500 made gains, but they were kept in check by technology companies, which have an outsized weight on the index.

Banks made some of the strongest gains as bond yields edged higher. Banks benefit from higher yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.34% from 1.31% late Monday.

Oil prices pulled up after sliding most of the last week and into Monday. U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 3.2% and helped lift energy stocks. Exxon Mobil rose 1.5%.

The broader market remains choppy with investors in the midst of a relatively quiet week. The latest round of corporate earnings is nearly finished and there are only a few pieces of economic data expected.

The lull in activity comes as Wall Street is still trying to gauge the pace of economic growth amid new worries about the latest wave of COVID-19 from the more contagious delta variant. Parts of Japan, including Tokyo, the capital, remain under a state of emergency as surging numbers of infections put more COVID-19 patients in already overburdened hospitals.

Inflation concerns and the Federal Reserve's future plans to ease up on its support for low interest rates also hangs over the markets.

Earnings season is wrapping up with several big names. AMC Entertainment, which was battered by movie theater closures during the pandemic, rose 1.2% after reporting surprisingly good second-quarter results.

Ebay will report its results on Wednesday and Walt Disney will report results on Thursday.

Kansas City Southern jumped 7.4% after Canadian Pacific raised its offer for the railroad operator, reigniting a bidding war with Canadian National.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Energy Stocks#Technology Companies#Interest Rates#Treasury#Exxon Mobil#The Federal Reserve#Amc Entertainment#Canadian Pacific
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Top Tech Stocks Priced Less Than $20 Per Share

The demand for technology solutions is expected to remain high in the near term owing to ongoing digitization and the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. However, since overpriced tech stocks are now more prone to a correction because investors remain concerned about inflationary pressures, low-priced tech stocks Absolute Software (ABST) and AstroNova (ALOT) could be safe bets now. Trading at less than $20, we think these two stocks have the potential to generate substantial returns in the near term. Read on.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.5% over the last four trading days on investors’ concerns about strong inflationary pressures. However, strong corporate earnings reported by the tech companies rekindled investor interest in the technology industry. This is evidenced by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 17.4% returns over the past three months.
Retailinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Ongoing Reflation Trade Stock Rally Awaits Retail Sales, Fed Minutes

Defensive sectors made a comeback on Friday, along with a plunge in yields. Investors searching for another catalyst to maintain record highs. Friday saw yet another in a string of market records as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit new closing highs, albeit on thin summer trading. It was the 48th record close for the SPX since the start of 2021. Recent rallies have been propelled by the Reflation Trade, but it's unclear whether there's enough momentum for the current market paradigm to continue pushing equities higher in the week ahead.
StocksLife Style Extra

US open: Stocks trade higher despite consumer sentiment slump

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 both on course to turn in a winning week. As of 1525 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.09% at 35,531.75, while the S&P 500 was 0.15% firmer at 4,467.60 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.23% stronger at 14,850.14.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rallies As Disney Jumps On Earnings; Apple At New Buy Point

The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly rallied 100 points Friday, as Disney stock jumped on earnings results. Apple is in buy range past a new buy point, while Tesla stock skidded in midday trade. Among Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) rallied 0.2% Friday, while Microsoft (MSFT) moved up 0.2% in...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Healthcare , Utilities and Telecoms sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.04% to hit a new all time high, while the S&P 500 index climbed 0.16%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 0.04%.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. inches higher as Disney offsets drop in sentiment

On Friday, all three key indices of Wall St. had edged higher with trade-sensitive Dow alongside benchmark S&P 500 extending their record-setting rallies, closing out with a second straight weekly percentage gain in a row, as large gains in Disney following a robust second-quarter earnings’ report had offset the impacts of a steep drop in US Consumer Sentiment Index as cited in a U.
StocksMySanAntonio

Yardeni says 'roaring 2020s' to continue, and stock bulls agree

There's little reason for stock bulls to have an epiphany with the S&P 500 almost doubling from its pandemic lows. But they do have several motives to keep their faith in the equity market. "Earnings have been on fire," Ed Yardeni, the president of his eponymously named research firm, said...
StocksPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Stocks wobble as investors weigh jobs, inflation reports

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses Thursday in quiet trading as weakness in chipmakers offset gains by health care companies and other sectors. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 2:16 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49 points, or 0.1%, to 35,436 and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.2%.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Dow, S&P futures hit record highs after Disney's strong earnings

(Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 futures inched to record highs on Friday after Walt Disney's forecast-beating results, while signs of cooling inflation and a strong recovery in corporate earnings kept the indexes on track for a second straight week of gains. Disney jumped 5.4% in premarket trading...
Stocksfidelity.com

Nikkei slips as chip stocks weigh; posts second weekly gain

TOKYO , Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended weaker on Friday, dragged down by declines in chip-related stocks that tracked U.S. peers lower but a surge in heavyweight Recruit Holdings (RCRRF) limited losses. The Nikkei share average edged down 0.14% to close at 27,977.15, while the broader...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Strong Disney earnings push S&P 500, Dow to new peaks

(Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 opened at record highs on Friday, boosted by Walt Disney and tech-related shares, while signs of cooling inflation and a strong recovery in corporate earnings put the indexes on track for a second straight weekly gain. Six of the 11 major S&P...
StocksMacdaily News

Apple, other tech stocks power S&P 500 to record high amid inflation concerns

The S&P 500 notched its third straight record high on Thursday, with mega-cap technology stocks taking charge, as investors considered the specter of U.S. inflation. Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com , Google parent Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc , which account for a quarter of the S&P 500’s market capitalization, led shares on the S&P and tech-heavy Nasdaq.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong shares fall as tech stocks weigh; post weekly gain

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Friday, as tech stocks weighed on the city’s benchmark index. ** The Hang Seng index fell 0.5%, to 26,391.62, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.9%, to 9,377.79 points. For the week, the HSI rose 0.8%, the HSCE was up 1.1%.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Dow Jones and S&P 500 Hit Record High Just Ahead of Jobless Claims

The declining trend in the jobless claims and under-control inflation data has spurted optimism in the market. On Thursday, August 12, the US stock indices surged further hitting their record high levels. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged all the way to 35,500 levels, similarly, the S&P 500 surged 0.30% giving a closing at 4460 levels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy