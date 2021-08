Lawmakers from liberal to conservative agree that action taken by the S.C. General Assembly in 2021 to prevent suicide among young people is a necessary step. Gov. Henry McMaster was joined by Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, members of the General Assembly and state leaders for a ceremonial bill signing of S.231, the Student Identification Card Suicide Prevention Act. The act requires public schools serving seventh through 12th grade and public and private institutions of higher learning to provide the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and an additional crisis resource of their choosing on school-issued student identification cards.