Spell Rite Spelling Bee

Crossword puzzle, game show or spelling bee lovers, mark your calendars now and save the date for an afternoon of fun benefitting the Eastern Shore Literacy Council. Spell-Rite 2021 will be held on Sunday, September 12 at the Elks Lodge 1766 in Accomac, Virginia. Social hour and silent auction will start at 1:00 p.m. with dinner following. A cash bar will be available. Silent auction items include, jewelry, photography, numerous gift certificates, a week of summer camp for a child, sculptures, handcrafted items and much more.