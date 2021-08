During a recent marathon day outlining its future EV plans, Stellantis—that's the cross-Atlantic mashup of what formerly was known as Fiat Chrysler and the French PSA Group—promised that electrified Rams, Jeeps, Dodges, and others were on their way by 2024 to 2030. Some of the news was jaw-dropping, including the Dodge-branded electric muscle car seemingly capable of all-wheel-drive burnouts. An all-electric Jeep, widely expected to be a Wrangler, is on its way, too, as we've known for some time. But the burning question many of these announcements left was: When?