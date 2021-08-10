Cancel
Umphrey’s McGee Will Require Proof of Vaccination / Negative COVID Test for Upcoming Milwaukee and Minneapolis Shows

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing bands like Widespread Panic and Phil Lesh & Friends, Umphrey’s McGee are the latest band in the jam scene to take a proactive approach to the recent Delta Variant/COVID-19 resurgence and require proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of their upcoming shows. The new policy...

