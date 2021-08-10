Umphrey’s McGee Will Require Proof of Vaccination / Negative COVID Test for Upcoming Milwaukee and Minneapolis Shows

Amid industry-wide apprehension due to the rise of COVID-19’s Delta Variant, Stevie Nicks has announced she will not be making any music festival appearances this year. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks wrote via official statement. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy, and the rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021. Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer. I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look toward a brighter 2022.” — Nicks was slated to perform at Austin City Limits, Jazz Aspen Festival, and BottleRock Napa Valley, as well as the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which wascanceled earlier this week.