Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Bad Bunny’s All-Black adidas Forum Buckle Low Was Inspired By Childhood School Uniforms

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’ve been willing to pay ridiculous after-market prices to attend his “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” Tour or have only just heard about him by way of social media, it should be obvious that Bad Bunny is never-not-working. And while the Puerto Rican artist has transcended culture through music, he’s only recently infiltrated the hearts and minds of countless sneaker enthusiasts with his adidas Forum collaborations.

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bad Bunny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adidas Originals#School Uniforms#Buckle#Puerto Rican#Adidas Forum#Yeezy#Marketavailable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Beauty & Fashioninputmag.com

Beyoncé’s rodeo-inspired Adidas Ivy Park apparel is also for kids

Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park drop focuses on all things Western, roping in Black cowboys and cowgirls to model everything from fringe facemasks to denim Three Stripe chaps. Ranging from sizes XXXXS to 4XL, the Rodeo capsule offers something for everyone — including, as recently announced by Adidas, Bey-bies. For the...
Apparelsneakernews.com

Nike Adds Light Pink To Its Dunk Low “Move To Zero” Efforts

In addition to being a “cool,” fairly-accessible silhouette, the Nike Dunk Low has been helping the brand with its “Move To Zero” efforts. Recently seen in varying shades of “White,” the model’s latest proposition rooted in sustainability indulges in a soft pink color that contrasts the aforementioned hue. Akin to its inaugural collegiate-inspired styles, the upcoming pair follows a simple two-tone arrangement that places the brighter color of the two across the design’s iconic overlays. The most obvious contribution to Nike’s eco-conscious efforts arrives in the form of the sole units, namely the Nike Grind-infused outsole. The campaign’s swoosh-wheel logo stamps the sock-liner, as have other propositions under the Nike Sportswear banner with the same mission: to reduce waste.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Detailed Look At 2021’s Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey”

First teased in mid-November 2020, the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” has recently surfaced via unofficial, but detailed images that’ll surely have savvy and casual sneaker enthusiasts alike set aside $225 USD+ ahead of the pair’s anticipated December 11th release date. While initially believed to be part of the model’s...
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Gets A Two-Toned Midsole And A Pop Of Blue

Among the Nike Air Max collection of revolutionary models is a silhouette inspired by the human body—the Nike Air Max 95. The layered construction of Sergio Lozano’s design is a reference to the anatomy of muscles. Despite the graduated panels being a signature element of the AM 95, an upcoming Nike Air Max 95 Ultra is ditching the layered look while shaking up the design with bright blue accents and a two-toned midsole.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

Another Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low Is Revealed

Undefeated’s expansive Dunk vs. AF-1 collection welcomes another volume to its 2021 collection, revealed by the boutique’s marketing director Adrian Carter on Instagram. Like the other inclusions, this upcoming collaboration features touches of lux snakeskin materials on the Swoosh logo and heel-tab, while the remainder of the shoe relies on suedes both smooth and hairy. The five-strikes logo is seen emblazoned on the tongue label and pressed into the suede heel, and although not pictured, the insoles likely feature the aforementioned Dunk vs. AF-1 logo from this seasonal storyline.
Apparelmanofmany.com

Sneaker News #37 – Nike Air Max 2021 Unveiled

Welcome to Sneaker News #37. Nike brings the Air into the next generation this week with the rollout of the Air Max 2021 – a visionary sneaker Nike is calling “the pinnacle of comfort”. Nike is also prepping new colourways of the Pegasus ’83 and Dunk Low Pro for those that prefer their silhouettes vintage. Elsewhere, Pharrell and Adidas are celebrating the legacy of N.E.R.D. while Jaden Smith is celebrating a yet-to-be-released single with New Balance.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Reebok Answer IV Gets A “Bred” Makeover

While the “Bred” moniker (short for black + red) is typically associated with footwear of the Air Jordan variety, it’s commonly attached to most hoops footwear covered in that timeless color-combination. Here it appears on one of the most popular signature shoes of Michael Jordan’s peers – the pound-for-pound greatest known as Allen Iverson. As Reebok continues its celebration of the Reebok Answer IV with a variety of must-have drops, the brand offers up an OG-style color-blocking that sees the famed Flash Red at the forefoot blending in a solid black with a rear, while the added touch of contrasted red stitching towards the rear overlay adds some fashionable flair to this sporty retro. The upper is built with full leather – smooth on the aforementioned toe overlay and a light tumbled texture on the rear panel and tongue shroud.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Where To Buy The N.E.R.D. x adidas NMD Hu “20th Anniversary”

While not the most commercially successful trio in music, N.E.R.D. has been credited by the likes of Tyler, the Creator as a huge inspiration. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of its debut album, “In Search Of…,” Pharrell Williams has prepped a special edition of his adidas NMD Hu sneaker. It’s...
ShoppingHighsnobiety

atmos x adidas Originals "Yoyogi Park" Pack Forum Low ZX 8000

Brand: Atmos x adidas Originals Model: Forum Low, ZX 8000 Release Date: August 7, with raffle entries opening on August 3 Price: ¥13,200 & ¥15,400 ($120 & $140 respectively) Buy: Online at Atmos and at select retailers What We’re Saying: The retro-inspired adidas Originals Forum silhouette has become one of this year's best releases, and now Japanese sneaker retailer Atmos is launching the "Yoyogi Park" pack, which features both the Forum as well as the ZX 8000. Inspired by the historic Yoyogi Park, one of Tokyo's largest city parks established in 1967, the sneakers take on an earthy color palette, featuring rich browns, greens, beige and yellow.
Designers & CollectionsSneakerFiles

Travis Scott Previews SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low

Miami sneaker store SoleFly will team up with Jordan Brand once again to release the Air Jordan 1 Low that will launch during the 2021 Holiday season. Thanks to Travis Scott, we have received a first look at the SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration. Inspiration for this shoe comes from the ‘Bison’ Nike SB Dunk Low with the use of Red suede across the toe box and the Air Carnivore from 1993, which has the same design around the toe cap.
Apparelwehiphop.com

Bad Bunny’s Adidas Sneaker Is Dropping Soon

A few months back fans caught a glimpse of Bad Bunny’s all-black Adidas shoe. Now, a release date has been revealed so that you can get a pair of your own. The all-black sneaker with the signature double tongue is set to drop on August 17 and will cost around $160.
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Adidas Gives the Classic Forum Shoe a Bold New Look For Women

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Adidas Originals continues to give its iconic Forum sneaker new looks and the latest rendition is designed specifically for women. Available now at Adidas.com is the Adidas Forum Bold, which is a fresh take on the classic basketball-turned-lifestyle silhouette including the OG-inspired white and blue makeup. The Adidas Forum Bold is executed with a premium leather construction on the upper along with a removable ankle strap but this new version of the shoe now features the Trefoil logo on the sides instead...
Apparelinputmag.com

Nike's Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan Low sneaker drops tomorrow

The collab trifecta of sneakerhead dreams — Nike, Travis Scott, and Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment — is gearing up for its second drop of the summer, as the highly-anticipated remixed Air Jordan 1 Low releases tomorrow. Jordan Lows don’t usually see a lot of fanfare compared to Highs, but this collaboration...
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Juelz Santana Rocks Louis Vuitton x NBA Jacket Designed by Don C, LV Bandana Hat at ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Juelz Santana was rocking a pair of highly coveted Louis Vuitton pieces during Tuesday night’s Verzuz showdown between Dipset and The LOX. The Dipset member was seen wearing a dark brown hooded blouson from Louis Vuitton’s recent collab collection with the NBA, which was unveiled back in May and marks an expansion of the shared universe the two brands created through their partnership. The jacket, notably, was designed by Don C.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The adidas 4DFWD Appears In A Women’s Exclusive “Shock Pink” Colorway

The adidas 4DFWD definitely has potential, its sleek design worth picking over even the UltraBOOST. And following a string of early colorways, the silhouette is about to release a vibrant women’s exclusive. Below, the lattice-constructed, 3D-printed sole is given an off-white color, which complements the light tan Primeknit above. The...
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Presto Appears In Bold “Volt”

The Nike Air Presto hasn’t experienced the mainstream popularity of other Nike Sportswear propositions, but it continues to deliver compelling styles at a decently-accessible price point. For its latest ensemble, the “t-shirt for your feet” has indulged in a near-tonal “Volt” tone. The fabric upper and its molded reinforcements at...
Apparelsneakernews.com

MJ’s Barcelona Print Reappears On This Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low

While he may not be well-known for his style, MJ has still served up some iconic looks throughout his NBA career. And in one of his most notable appearances, the athlete donned a bright, all-over print set-up that has since inspired many a footwear releases. Here, that “Barcelona” graphic takes center stage yet again, brightening up a patent leather constructed Air Jordan 1 Low.

Comments / 0

Community Policy