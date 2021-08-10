Bad Bunny’s All-Black adidas Forum Buckle Low Was Inspired By Childhood School Uniforms
Whether you’ve been willing to pay ridiculous after-market prices to attend his “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” Tour or have only just heard about him by way of social media, it should be obvious that Bad Bunny is never-not-working. And while the Puerto Rican artist has transcended culture through music, he’s only recently infiltrated the hearts and minds of countless sneaker enthusiasts with his adidas Forum collaborations.sneakernews.com
