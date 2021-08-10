Modern Woman Share New Single, ‘Juniper’ and Announce Debut EP
Modern Woman have today returned with their new single, Juniper, following on from the success of their debut release, Offerings. The release of Juniper works hand-in-hand with the announcement of the band’s first EP, Dogs Fighting In My Dream, which is set to be released on September 17th via End Of The Road Records – the EP is set to be the first release for the recently launched record label branch of the festival. Listen to Juniper below.www.indieisnotagenre.com
