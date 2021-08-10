Modern Woman Share New Single, ‘Juniper’ and Announce Debut EP

You know that bittersweet feeling when you’re reminiscing over something that maybe could’ve worked out but it didn’t? Well, the up-and-coming indie-pop duo Bestfriend have a new song all about that. The lead single off their upcoming EP places i’ve lived, “Hannah in the City” is a song about the what if’s. A little sweet and a little angsty, the track is relatable in all the best ways. Drenched in a rosy haze of nostalgia, “Hannah in the City” will transport you into a hypnagogic state, caught between intimate memories and missed opportunities. The moment you didn’t say something when you should’ve. The tricky decision you had to do that maybe you’re still second-guessing. Bittersweet and tender, Bestfriend’s dreamy bedroom pop melodies hit close to home, and do so with remarkable sensibility.