Today's events

AUGUST 10

— Ruby and Donovan will perform for Totally Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m. at 10th Avenue School Park in Fulton. Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza, Glazey Daze Donuts, Holly's Hot Dogs and the C3 Taco Truck will sell from their food trucks in the park.

— Clinton County Conservation will teach children how to fish during Creating an Angler at 6 p.m. at Malone Park west of Clinton. Call 563-847-7202 with any questions.

— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "The Robber Bridegroom" at 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Driving Miss Daisy," "Bridegroom" is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.