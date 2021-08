Leave it to Ellen DeGeneres to take something from her talk show and make it into a separate show that NBC Universal will buy on the spot. This time it’s Family Game Fight, which expands on the competitive guest spots Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard would make on Ellen and expands it into a full-on, goofy game show. In this show, the couple not only hosts but they each join a team and help them win points on the way to a final round which can net the winning family up to $100,000.