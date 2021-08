Aside from the occasional raven named Nevermore tapping at the chamber door, birds rarely seek entry into a house. When a feathered friend does find its way in, it’s usually by accident, and one of the most common points of entry is the fireplace chimney. If left unprotected, a chimney can look like a perfect nesting spot to a bird. Once inside, there’s usually not enough room for a bird to flex its wings wide enough to fly out. That’s when you need to step in and help the bird safely return to the wild. Wondering how to get birds out of your chimney? The process is pretty easy.