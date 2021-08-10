Reuben Kersenbrock

Reuben M. Kersenbrock, 63, of Hildreth, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Bethany Home in Minden. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with the Rev. Caroline Keenan officiating. Interment will be held following services at the Hildreth Cemetery. The service will be live streamed to the church’s Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Craig Funeral Home – Jelden Chapel in Hildreth. Memorials in Reuben’s honor are kindly suggested to AseraCare Hospice. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.