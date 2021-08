(Richmond, IN)--An accused Richmond murderer was back in the Wayne County Jail Monday morning. The extradition process was completed late last week and now 21-year-old Charles Boyce Junior is behind bars in Richmond charged with murder and criminal gang intimidation. Boyce was located in a South Carolina bowling alley last month and had been jailed there. Boyce is charged in the fatal shooting in May of last year of 17-year-old Jakob Snider on Lincoln Street in Richmond.