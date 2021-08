When people think of superhero teams, they usually think of heroes such as the Avengers or the Justice League; well-established powerhouse groups comprised of household names who not only have it together but are generally considered role models as well. But then there are the teams of misfits. The characters with awkward personalities, weird powers, unconventional backstories, and sometimes less-than-heroic intentions — the ones that don't really fit in. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is not only giving one group of oddballs a chance to save the world, it's also proving the power of the misfit superheroes in the process.