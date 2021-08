Remember when the Democrats and the mainstream media were lionizing Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his handling of the pandemic? Remember when Democrats and the mainstream media were lionizing the women so willing to lie to stop Bret Kavanaugh as a chief justice? Remember the four-year campaign that the Democrats and the mainstream media waged against Donald Trump to unseat him from his victory over Hillary Clinton? Remember the pass that the Democrats and the mainstream media gave to Hunter Biden to give a crooked politician a pass into our nation’s highest office? Remember when the Democrats and the mainstream media went to the southern border daily to try to show the failures of illegal entry going on during President Trump’s administration?