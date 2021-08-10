Cancel
Panera at-home chicken tortilla soup recalled after complaints of glove pieces

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WTAJ) — Before you get excited over a nice bowl of soup for lunch, there’s a recall to look out for. at-home chicken tortilla soup is being recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced. The 16-ounce containers may be contaminated with “extraneous material,” specifically, pieces...

www.wearecentralpa.com

