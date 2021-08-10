Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard defend 'waiting for the stink' comments

I'm chatting with Kristen Bell the same way I've been chatting with just about everyone for the last year and a half: over Zoom. A large painting of a Great Dane is visible from behind her signature blonde bob. "Are we talking about bangs?" she asks, adjusting herself in her office chair. We've never met before, but she starts our conversation like any of my closest friends would — with compliments and advice about my new haircut. "Because Sara, you know, my husband says a man’s number one job is preventing his partner from getting bangs," she tells me. (The husband — but not soulmate — she is referring to is Dax Shepard, of course.) "He says with all the girlfriends he’s had, they've asked him and they've done it and [he's] had to deal with six months of them complaining afterward."