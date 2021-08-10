Luka Doncic signs dream-come-true deal with Mavericks

While Luka Doncic cruises through the Olympics, he’s reaching an extension deal with the Mavericks that looks to be finalized around the close of competition. Luka Doncic has been on a roll this season with his Dallas Mavericks. The Slovenian hooper may not have closed out with a championship, but he did close out as the youngest player to reach 40+ points in a Game 7, the fastest player to reach 5,000+ points in Mavs history and a slew of other records broken that Clutch Points goes into extensive detail about.