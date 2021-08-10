Luka Doncic signs dream-come-true deal with Mavericks
Luka Doncic put pen to paper on a supermax contract extension worth $207 million assuring the 22-year-old as the centerpiece of the Dallas Mavericks until 2027. Dallas sent a contingent of owner Mark Cuban, coach Jason Kidd, president of basketball operations Nico Harrison, special adviser Dirk Nowitzki and assistant general manager Michael Finley to Slovenia where Doncic and agent Bill Duffy joined a press conference Tuesday.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
