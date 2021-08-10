Universal Orlando offers discounts, benefits for Passholder Appreciation Days

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is set to kick off Passholder Appreciation Days with discounts and benefits. The promotion begins Aug. 16 and runs through Sept. 30. First, pass holders will be able to access more than 20 limited-time food and beverage menu offerings, including Lombard’s Lobster Mac at Universal Studios Florida, Vegan Pizza Tots at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and a special AP Doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut. Click here for more.