The 2021 Game Devs Of Color Expo revealed their first set of speakers coming tot he online event, along with some of the panels they have planned. some of the highlights already out the gate are the developers behind Button City, GNOG, LIONKILLER, She Dreams Elsewhere, Sephonie, Validate, and more. We got the lineup below from the organizers as more will be revealed at a later date. The event will be taking place complete online from September 23rd-27th, 2021.