Video Games

Sega’s ‘Shining Force’ series set to return as RPG for Android and iOS

By Matt Kamen
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSega’s classic RPG series Shining is set for a revival, with a new Shining Force game in development for mobile platforms. Japanese site Gamer.ne.jp says (as spotted by VGC) that developer Hive has licensed the Shining Force IP from Sega and is working on a title tentatively called Shining Force – Heroes of Light and Darkness. The game is expected to be free-to-play and will be coming to Android and iOS handsets.

