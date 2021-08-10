Sega’s ‘Shining Force’ series set to return as RPG for Android and iOS

In the summer of 1991, SEGA unleashed a game on its 16-bit Mega Drive console that changed everything. And no, we're not talking about Sonic the Hedgehog. While Sonic certainly altered the course of SEGA's fortunes when it sped into the gaming world in June 1991, replacing Alex Kidd as the company's platforming mascot, August 2 of that same year would see the debut of Streets of Rage, a side-scrolling beat 'em up that took on the arcade giants of the genre, and in many respects bettered them. Three playable characters, each with unique move-sets; two-player co-op gameplay; an array of weapons to help in the battle against big-bad Mr X's legions of henchmen; bosses that looks like they were plucked straight out of the (then) WWF and A Nightmare on Elm Street; and a Yuzo Koshiro soundtrack that tapped into the dance culture of the era, delivering propulsive techno and house beats to complement some epic smackdowns.